Dartmouth-Hitchcock bars most visitors from ASCs, medical center 

Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock is barring most visitors from its facilities, including its ASCs, as of Dec. 10 until further notice, the health system said.

The rule applies to Dartmouth-Hitchcock's medical center, outpatient surgery center, palliative and hospice care center and outpatient clinic in Lebanon, as well as the health system's outpatient clinic in Lyme, N.H., and cancer center in St. Johnsbury, Vt.

Caregivers are allowed for end-of-life patients, family meetings, pediatric patients, intensive care nursery patients and birthing pavilion patients if they haven't shown symptoms of COVID-19, are not in quarantine due to exposure to the virus or travel and haven't received a COVID-19 diagnosis in the last 10 days.