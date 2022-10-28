Compass Surgical Partners: 6 new hires in 45 days

ASC management company Compass Surgical Partners has considerably expanded its leadership team, with six new hires in the last two months alone.

Here are six new Compass Surgical hires as reported by Becker's:

1. Compass added Jason Mangus, former USPI vice president of development, as its senior vice president of business development for the western U.S.

2. It added former Optum Vice President Sarah Cwiak as its vice president of business development for the east-central region.

3. It added Austin Kroschel as its vice president of business development for the west-central region.

4. Stacy LaLonde, who formerly held leadership roles at SCA and Atlas Healthcare, joined as vice president of payer strategy.

5. Former USPI and SCA leader Kelli McMahan joined as vice president of facility development.

6. Carol Ciluffo joined as revenue cycle management program lead.