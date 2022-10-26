Colorado women's clinic to outsource procedures to local ASC

The Women's Clinic of Northern Colorado in Fort Collins will begin outsourcing procedures to Nadora Healthcare, a Johnstown-based ASC, according to an Oct. 25 report from the Loveland Reporter-Herald.

The outsourcing comes on the heels of the closure of the Surgery Center of Fort Collins, which shut its doors due to adverse business conditions.

Surgeons from the women's clinic will perform procedures for their patients at the Johnstown surgery center.

Nadora Healthcare has been serving the area since 2013, and specializes in pain management, orthopedics, spine, podiatry, OB/GYN and cosmetic procedures.

"We’re thrilled to have The Women’s Clinic of Northern Colorado join us here at our ambulatory surgical center," Scott Dhupar, Nadora's CEO, told the Reporter-Herald. "Access to women’s health is more important than ever, and offering these critical services to Northern Colorado align perfectly with our mission."