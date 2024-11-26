Colorado clinics forced to close for allegedly practicing without a license

The Colorado Medical Board has ordered two clinics in Colorado Springs to shutter due to allegedly practicing medicine without a license, Fox 21 News reported Nov. 21.

Heather Copeland, owner of Apex Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Center, was served Oct. 22 for practicing medicine without a license, according to the report.

According to a cease-and-desist letter the publication received from the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, the state's medical board found that the clinics were not owned by a licensed medical provider, and Ms. Copeland was never licensed to practice medicine in Colorado.

Ms. Copeland allegedly engaged in the unlicensed practice of medicine, providing services including pain management.