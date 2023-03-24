Tallahassee, Fla., is the metropolitan area with the highest demand for temporary physicians, according to 2023 data from online networking service Doximity.
Doximity determined the temporary physician demand by analyzing tens of thousands of job postings across its network for 2022.
Here are the 10 cities with the highest demand for temporary physicians:
- Tallahassee, Fla.
- Springfield, Ill.
- Albany, N.Y.
- Trenton, N.J.
- Harrisburg, Pa.
- Raleigh, N.C.
- Lansing, Mich.
- Des Moines, Iowa
- Fort Wayne, Ind.
- Richmond, Va.