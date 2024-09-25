Cigna in the headlines: 5 updates

Here are five updates on Cigna Healthcare in September, as reported by Becker's:

1. In 2025, Cigna is exiting Medicare Advantage making service reductions or exiting the Medicare Advantage market in eight states. In total, 36 plans and about 5,400 members will be impacted.

2. Express Scripts, owned by Cigna, was named one of the top 100 companies that consist of remote work or some in-office work, alongside Elevance Health, UnitedHealth Group and CVS Health.

3. On Sept. 23, the Federal Trade Commission published a redacted lawsuit filed against three pharmacy benefits managers and group purchasing organizations, including Cigna's Express Scripts. Cigna is also suing the FTC over what it called an "unfair, biased, erroneous and defamatory" report on PBMs the agency published in July.

4. On Sept. 12, Cigna announced the launch of an "E-Treatment" option for members to get urgent care without any direct video or phone interaction with a provider.

5. On Sept. 11, Florida's Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky signed a consent order to approve the indirect acquisition of Cigna's HealthSpring of Florida by HCSC, the parent company of five Blue Cross Blue Shield plans. The $3.3 billion pending sale includes Cigna's Medicare Advantage, supplemental benefits, Medicare Part D offerings and CareAllies, a value-based care management subsidiary.