CHS sees record Q2 surgical volumes driven by ASCs

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems has released its second-quarter operating results, showing a record number of surgical volume, driven in part by the system's ASC presence.

During its second quarter, CHS saw a 4.7% increase in net revenues compared to the same period last year, along with an EBITDA growth of $14 million, according to the earnings call transcript published July 25.

"I want to note that the second quarter increase is on top of a record surgery volume quarter for the company last year," Tim Hingtgen, CEO of CHS, said during the call. "So we were pleased to see same-store surgical volumes reaching yet a new high in the second quarter this year. This progress is driven in part by particularly strong outpatient case volumes, including in our ambulatory surgery centers, whose performance and results are complementary to their local affiliated CHS health systems."

CHS executives noted that over the last several years, the system has put a targeted focus on outpatient surgery and intentionally bolstered its ASC investments and joint venture partnerships.

"We've been really deliberate about making sure we're putting outpatient access where our consumers want it and need it so that we can continue to capture more of the total share of spend in our markets," Mr. Hingtgen said during the call.