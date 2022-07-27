Cardiologists vs. orthopedic surgeons: How pay has fluctuated in the last 5 years

Orthopedic surgeons and cardiologists are among the highest-earning physician specialties in healthcare and on average generate at least $3 million in hospital revenue a year, according to Merritt Hawkins' 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

Here's how the average orthopedic surgeon and cardiologist pay changed since 2016, according to Merritt Hawkins. The report includes base salary and does not account for bonuses or benefits. 

 

Cardiologist 

average pay

Orthopedic surgeon

average pay

2021-22

$527,000

$565,000

2020-21

$611,000

$546,000

2019-20

$640,000

$626,000

2018-19

$648,000

$536,000

2017-18

$590,000

$533,000

2016-17

$563,000

$579,000

