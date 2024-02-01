Cardiologist vs. GI vs. orthopedist pay: Key comparisons to know

The national average annual salary earned by cardiologists, gastroenterologists and orthopedic surgeons varies by $72,000 according to Medscape's 2023 compensation reports.

The three specialties were all placed in the top five highest earners in 2023, with orthopedic surgeons ranking second, cardiologists ranking third and gastroenterologists ranking fifth.

Here are some of the key compensation differences between the three specialties:





Orthopedic surgeons Cardiologists Gastroenterologists Annual compensation $573,000 $507,000 $501,000 Was the specialty up or down in 2023 +3% +4% +11% Average incentive bonus $134,000 $88,000 N/A Percent of specialists who supplement their income 41% 35% 32%





