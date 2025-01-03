Car crashes into New Jersey medical office building

Non-life threatening injuries have been reported after a car crashed into a medical office building in Wyckoff, N.J., on the morning of Jan. 3, according to a report from Daily Voice Bergen County.

The four-door Ford sedan plowed into the lobby of the medical office building and the entire building was evacuated.

City authorities are reviewing the building to determine whether the structure may be immediately reoccupied.

Additional details about the cause of the crash are under investigation, according to the report.