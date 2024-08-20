California system back online 4 months after cyberattack

Poway, Calif.-based Palomar Medical Group has restored its digital systems after a cyberattack hit the provider in May, according to an Aug. 19 report from the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Four months later, the system's access to electronic medical records, electronic prescriptions and refills, credit card payment, processing electronic lab and radiology orders, patient portal access and inbound calling have all been restored, according to the report.

Other major health systems, including Scripps Health, have been able to restore most of their key systems within a month, according to the report.

Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside, Calif., was able to reboot much of its digital infrastructure in about a week after suffering a cyberattack in late 2023.

Palomar did not say what took it so long to recover from the attack, according to the report. Its hospitals in Escondido, Calif., and Poway were not impacted.