California physicians sue hospital over staffing group switch

A group of physicians want to block Fresno, Calif.-based St. Agnes Medical Center from entering an exclusive contract with national staffing firm Vituity, The Fresno Bee reported Jan. 6.

Central California Hospital Medicine Group filed a lawsuit Dec. 23 against the hospital, alleging it had violated unfair competition laws in the state, Medi-Cal laws and its own internal bylaws when it contracted with Vituity to take over the hospital, according to the report. The contract went into effect Dec. 29, according to the lawsuit.

According to the Bee the lawsuit is the result of "months of tension" following the announcement of the staffing contract. The physicians' lawyers had previously threatened to sue in correspondence with hospital leadership, saying that the contract exemplifies the corporatization of healthcare by pushing out "community doctors." The hospital responded by saying that the change is a result of "patient safety" concerns.

"While St. Agnes does not comment on pending litigation, St. Agnes has experienced a seamless transition of hospitalist physician services to Vituity, a well-known and highly-regarded physician group, without any disruption or elimination of services," a hospital spokesperson said in a statement to Becker's. "Vituity has had a long-standing relationship with St. Agnes in the emergency department," the statement said, adding all hospitalists are welcome to join Vituity and continue their practice.

CCHMG is asking for a preliminary injunction to temporarily block enforcement of the contract until a final judgement is made. A hearing to review the request is scheduled for Jan. 29.

Becker's has reached out to CCHMG for comment. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.