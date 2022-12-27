California hospital to file for bankruptcy, end outpatient and surgery services

Madera (Calif.) Community Hospital is planning to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and end emergency, obstetrics, outpatient and surgical services Jan. 3.

The hospital is also facing overall closure because of the large financial losses it incurred as a result of the pandemic, according to a Dec. 27 news release.

Madera Community sought an affiliation agreement with Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health earlier this year, but the health system ultimately terminated the agreement because of requirements by the state's attorney general. The hospital has been unable to find another partner or any additional funding.

Its Rural Health Clinics, also in Madera, will close Jan. 10. All remaining patients at the hospital will be transferred to other facilities by Jan. 17.