California ASC settles data breach lawsuit

Tulare, Calif.-based Hapy Bear Surgery Center has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit alleging that it failed to properly protect patient data, resulting in a 2023 data breach, according to a Jan. 14 report from Top Class Actions.

The security incident occurred around Dec. 27, 2023, and patients were alerted to the breach in April.

According to a class action lawsuit, the surgery center failed to prevent the data breach, which compromised sensitive patient information, including names, Social Security numbers, health insurance information and medical records.

Hapy Bear did not admit any wrongdoing but has agreed to pay an undisclosed sum to resolve the allegations, according to the report.