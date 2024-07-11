Board reinstates pain physicians' license following settlement agreement, alleged patient assault 

The Iowa Board of Medicine has agreed to reinstate a pain physicians' license who was charged with sexually abusing a patient, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported July 10.

In December 2018, Bettendorf, Iowa-based Venkateswara Karuparthy, MD, was criminally charged with sexual abuse in Illinois for allegedly fondling a colleague while providing medical care. He agreed to refrain from practicing medicine in Iowa following the charges.

The victim then sued Karuparthy and Integrative Pain Centers, where he was working at the time, alleging he injected her with a drug that impaired her ability and then assaulted her. He denied the allegations, and in June 2021, pleaded guilty to one count of reckless conduct and one count of assault. He was ordered to pay $2,500 and complete a mental health evaluation and treatment.

The Iowa Board of Medicine ruled his license to be free and clear of any restriction, in July 2022, according to the report, purportedly unaware that Dr. Karuparthy‘s license had expired. In January 2023, Karuparthy applied for reinstatement.

In June 2024, the board charged Dr. Karuparthy with violating the law in the practice of medicine, but the board records do not specify what led to that charge. The board also entered into an agreement to settle the matter — his license will be on probation for one year and subject to board monitoring.

Dr. Karuparthy has also agreed that while his license is on probation he will have a licensed medical professional present for all patient examinations, treatments and consultations.