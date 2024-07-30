Beyond the norm: 4 ASCs offer unique business models

The world of ASCs is growing and changing quickly as administrators and physicians juggle increased demand, inflation, reimbursement declines and staff shortages. Here are four ASCs with pioneering business models, as reported by Becker's:

1. Olympia (Wash.) Orthopaedic Associates. The orthopedic specialist is tackling their hiring and retainment issues by offering tuition reimbursements for continuing education. The program began when the firm paid for two staffers to take a 10-month medical assistant certification course to combat the shortage of medical assistants.

"With all the costs of recruiting, why not find good, dedicated employees who want to further their careers and give them an opportunity? We opened it up to our staff and had people apply," said CEO Ben Shah.

2. WellBridge Surgical. Based in Indianapolis the physician-owned practice posts fixed, upfront prices for a range of surgical procedures performed at their facility. The owners said prices are "significantly" lower than market prices on their website. The fixed prices for procedures include a facility charge, surgeon fee and anesthesiologist fee.

3. Surgery Center of Oklahoma (Oklahoma City) also uses an upfront and fixed-pricing method. Payment in full is required at the time of services at Surgery Center of Oklahoma and at Wellbridge Social.

4. Renovo Health (Manitowoc, Wis.). This ASC utilizes a direct-payment model, claiming to cut out the need for payers. The facility offers surgery, endoscopy and infusion specialties. "We set ourselves apart through our excellent staff, as well as through our pricing structure," Josh Johnston, MD, and co-founder of the center told WFRV, told a local news outlet. "Our direct-pay pricing structure allows us to pass on cost savings to employers and patients in a dramatic fashion," he said.