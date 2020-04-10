BayCare outpatient workers deployed to test site at same pay level — 4 things to know

BayCare Health System is retraining and reassigning employees who work in departments where elective surgeries are suspended, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Four things to know:

1. The workers are being deployed in other areas of the hospital at the same pay rate, a health system representative for the Clearwater, Fla.-based system told the Tampa Bay Times.

2. Some clinical team members from BayCare's outpatient surgery centers are now working at a stadium-based testing site operated by the county.

3. Team members who are unable to be reassigned for various reasons, including COVID-19 exposure, will still receive pay without needing to use paid time off.

4. BayCare hasn't furloughed any workers yet and doesn't plan to do so, according to CEO Tommy Inzina.

