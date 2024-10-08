BayCare ASCs to close for Milton

As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida, dozens of healthcare facilities in the state are shuttering as residents prepare to evacuate, according to an Oct. 7 report from ABC News.

On Oct. 6, Pinellas County issued a mandatory evacuation order for long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities and hospitals in three evacuation zones, which affected six hospitals, 25 nursing homes and 44 assisted living facilities — totaling about 6,600 patients.

In addition, New Port Richey, Fla.-based Morton Plant North Bay Hospital initiated evacuation procedures.

All of Clearwater-based BayCare's ASCs, imaging centers, laboratories, urgent care facilities and behavioral health outpatient sites will also be closed Oct. 9 and 10, according to the report.

Several other health systems are temporarily closing outpatient clinics, including the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine in Tampa, Gainesville-based University of Florida Health and Davie-based HCA Florida Healthcare.

Other systems including Tampa General Health and Altamonte Springs-based AdventHealth, plan to keep all their facilities open.