Baptist Health-Fort Smith to close outpatient surgery center

Baptist Health-Fort Smith plans to close its outpatient surgery center in Fort Smith, Ark., Talk Business & Politics reported Sept. 6.

Jeff Carrier, region president for Baptist Health Fort Smith and Van Buren, said the hospital is looking to integrate its ASC operations with its main hospital operating rooms to enhance service efficiency.

Approximately 25 employees are expected to be affected by the closure, but Mr. Carrier said Baptist Health hopes to place these employees in other vacant positions within the health system.