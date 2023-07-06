Banner Health ASC closed temporarily amid nitrogen leak

Two people were sent to the hospital after a nitrogen tank leak in a Banner Health surgery center in Sun City West, Ariz., according to a July 6 report from Fox 10 Phoenix.

After seven people within the center started experiencing dizziness and nausea, the leak was discovered to be coming from a 50-liter container. Two of the seven people experiencing symptoms were taken to the hospital, according to the report.

Once hazmat teams inspected the building and confirmed there were no remaining hazardous gasses, the center reopened and all evacuated people were allowed to return.