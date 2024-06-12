Avoiding red tape: 1 leader's advice on opening an ASC

For physicians opening private practices, choosing where to establish a new ASC can be a difficult decision.

No state is without its hurdles to clear, from governmental "red tape" to certificate-of-need laws.

Zeeshan Tayeb, MD, owner and medical director of Pain Specialists of Cincinnati, which has practices in Ohio and Kentucky, discussed with Becker's the challenges associated with running ASCs across two states.

Note: This response has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Dr. Zeeshan Tayeb: The ability to practice is a luxury few ever afford. Choosing a state that best fits your objectives is key to having a long and prosperous career. Having practices in both Ohio and Kentucky, I can see variations from each state. In Ohio, the best part of practice is the ability to open an ASC without a certificate of need, whereas in Kentucky, this is the worst part of practicing. Each state has a very different perspective on the governance of this topic. In Ohio, the multitude of agency fees and licensure "red tape," is the worst part of practicing. Although the purpose of these agencies is understood, the constant fees and application processes results in increased costs of operations and lost time caring for patients. The best part of practicing in Kentucky is knowing that only board-certified providers can own my type of specialty practice. This restriction from the state limits potential corporations from losing the focus of patient-driven care, as opposed to [focusing on] profits.