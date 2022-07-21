Average pay for 5 most-requested providers by region

Patsy Newitt -  

Nurse practitioners, the most requested provider by employers, are paid the most in the Western region of the U.S., according to Merritt Hawkins and AMN Healthcare's 2022 "Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives."

The report is based on 2,695 physician and advanced practitioner search engagements conducted from April 1, 2021, to March 31.

Here is the average pay for the top five most requested providers by region:

 

Midwest

Northeast

Southeast 

Southwest

West

Nurse practitioner

$115,454

$135,585

$122,714

$114,654

$145,079

Family medicine

$255,370 

$248,621 

$229,738

$247,522 

$258,323

Radiology

$533,556 

$438,529 

$428,512

$445,000 

$407,600

Psychiatry

$314,375 

$309,211 

$304,500 

$266,429 

$290,012

OB-GYN

$361,143 

$339,538 

$276,750

$299,250 

$316,438

