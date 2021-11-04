Aurora Health's $130M ASC receives design award

Aurora Health Care’s new ASC and medical office building in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., was recognized in ​​the first Lean In Design Awards program by the Lean Construction Institute.

HGA Architects designed the $130 million center, which offers general surgery, orthopedics, urology, primary care, rehabilitation, imaging, occupational health, pharmacy and laboratory services.

Design submissions were scored on overall aesthetic, respect for people, generation of value, optimization of the whole, continuous improvement and waste removal, among other factors.

Read more about the design of the center here.