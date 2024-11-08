ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Atlanta VA physician guilty of sexually assaulting patient

Francesca Mathewes -  

Rajesh Patel, MD, a primary care physician at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Decatur, Ga., was found guilty of sexually assaulting a female patient during routine exams. 

According to a Nov. 6 release by the Department of Justice, Dr. Patel groped patients' breasts and improperly touched their genitals between 2019 and 2020, violating a patient's constitutional right to bodily integrity. 

After eight days of trial, the jury acquitted him of charges related to three of the victims and found him guilty of sexual assault against the fourth. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 20, 2025.

