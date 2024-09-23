ASCs still offer nurse sign-on bonuses

Healthcare jobs are the most likely to include signing bonuses among all job posts on Indeed.com, according to The Wall Street Journal, and surgery centers are still using them to attract talent.

During the pandemic when competition for nurses in particular heated up, hospitals offered five- and six-figure signing bonuses, and more ASCs began offering them as well. The market has cooled since then, but some surgery centers still list signing bonuses on the job descriptions.

Current ASC nurse openings with signing bonuses include:

Franciscan Orthopedic Surgery Center in Carmel, Ind., is offering up to $7,500 signing bonus for a registered nurse to work eight or 10 hour shifts at the center.

DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit is searching for a full time RN at its Berry Surgery Center with up to $25,000 sign-on bonus based on experience.

University of Iowa in Iowa City is searching for a staff nurse with up to a $10,000 sign-on bonus based on experience.

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare is looking for an RN to join their general surgery clinic with a $5,000 sign-on bonus

Even if the job description doesn't include a signing bonus, some are pulling them in anyway. The Journal reported around 70% of people who received a signing bonus in the last two years requested it after receiving an initial offer.