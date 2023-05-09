ASCA to offer virtual administrator development program

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association will offer two classes of its ASC Administrator Development Program — as a hybrid and virtual option, according to the organization's website.

The class is a yearlong mentoring program that matches new or prospective administrators with experienced peers to assist their professional development, according to the program application page. The class costs $995 for ASCA members and $1,195 for nonmembers. Program mentors will be compensated.

Although registration for the 2023-24 hybrid option is closed, applications for the virtual class open July 17. Administrators accepted into the virtual program will be notified Sept. 15.

"We’ve gotten tremendously positive feedback on this program from both the mentors and the mentees who participated in its inaugural year," Gina Throneberry, BSN, RN, director of education and affairs at the ASCA, told Becker's. "The mentees are pleased with all the material they covered and the chance to connect one-on-one with an experienced surgery center administrator and the mentors are pleased to be able to pass along some of the knowledge they gained during their many years of service."

