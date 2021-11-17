ASCA launches administrator development program

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association recently launched a yearlong mentoring program for ASC administrators.

The ASC Administrator Development Program will match new and aspiring administrators with experienced administrators to increase their knowledge and broaden their professional network, the association said Nov. 10.

Benefits for program participants include access to the association's 2022 conference & expo, webinars, monthly check-in communications and complimentary ASCA publications.

Participation in the program costs $995 for mentees. Mentors will be compensated for their participation with complimentary registration to the association's 2022 conference or a $500 Visa gift card.