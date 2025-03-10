ASC Quality Collaboration taps executive director

The ASC Quality Collaboration has named Nina Goins, RN, as its executive director. Ms. Goins will succeed current executive director Kathy Wilson, RN.

Ms. Goins most recently served as chair of the board of directors, and has been a member of ASCQC since 2019, according to a March 10 news release.

She formerly served as senior vice president of clinical operations at Regent Surgical and vice president of quality and clinical services at Amsurg.

In her new role, Ms. Goins will be responsible for overseeing operations, functions and activities at ASCQC.

Ms. Wilson was named ASCQC executive director in early 2021 and is retiring after a 30-year career in the ASC industry.