ASC leaders divided on adopting AI, tech tools in 2026

Even as AI gains traction in healthcare, nearly half (47%) of ASC leaders have no intention of adopting it and other emerging technologies in 2026.

For its “ASC Leader Expectations for 2026” survey, VMG Health asked 97 leaders which innovations they are currently using or plan to implement in the next year.

Here are three takeaways:

AI leads tech adoption, but overall use remains low: 32% of ASC leaders said they were using or plan to implement AI — the highest of any category. This marks a 20% increase from the previous year.

Robotics is the second most-favored: 26% of respondents said they plan to use robotics in their centers in 2026, while only 5% indicated plans to use telemedicine and 3% virtual reality.

3. Most ASCs still aren’t using novel technologies: Nearly half of respondents (47%) said they are not currently using AI, robotics, telemedicine or virtual reality — and do not plan to adopt them in 2026.