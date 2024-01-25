ASC gets construction extension after physician partnership crumbles

A Wall Township, N.J.-based surgery center that was approved in 2021 has been given an extension on its construction time, according to a Jan. 25 report from the Star News Group.

The planned two-story, 17,640-square-foot building would contain a surgery center on one floor and medical and dental office spaces on the other.

The developer requested two separate one-year extensions on the project. Kenneth Pape, the company's attorney, said at a planning board meeting the extensions have been requested due to "economic conditions," according to Star News.

Additionally, the joint-venture partnership the developer originally struck with area physicians to construct the facility is "no longer available to the company," Mr. Pape said.