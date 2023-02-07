ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

ASC case volumes return to pre-COVID-19 levels 

Patsy Newitt -  

ASCs saw case volume return or exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2022, according to a Jan. 26 report from VMG Health. 

Three more things to know:

  1. In 2021, ASCs saw an increase in case volume across almost all specialties as hospitals postponed nonemergent procedures and many ASCs were able to offer surgeries. 
  2. Specialties such as ENT that were hit particularly hard by COVID-19 saw a return to pre-COVID levels, the report said. 
  3. ASCs are still being affected by lingering COVID-19 effects, however, such as supply chain issues and healthcare worker shortages. 

