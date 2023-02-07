ASC case volumes return to pre-COVID-19 levels 

ASCs saw case volume return or exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2022, according to a Jan. 26 report from VMG Health.
Three more things to know:
- In 2021, ASCs saw an increase in case volume across almost all specialties as hospitals postponed nonemergent procedures and many ASCs were able to offer surgeries.
- Specialties such as ENT that were hit particularly hard by COVID-19 saw a return to pre-COVID levels, the report said.
- ASCs are still being affected by lingering COVID-19 effects, however, such as supply chain issues and healthcare worker shortages.