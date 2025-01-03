ASC association to create Oregon's 1st surgical technologist apprenticeship program

Eugene, Ore.-based Umpqua Community College and the Southwestern Oregon Workforce Investment Board have partnered with the Oregon Ambulatory Surgery Center Association to create the state's first surgical technologist apprenticeship program, according to a Jan. 2 report from ABC affiliate KEZI.

The program aims to address a shortage of surgical technologists in the state, especially in rural areas.

The 12-month program will combine classroom instruction with on-the-job training. Upon completion, participants will be eligible to take the "Tech in Surgery" certification exam and work as surgical technologists at Oregon facilities.

Many ASCs in the state rely on registered nurses to fill gaps for certified surgical technologists, but there are only four educational programs for nurses in the state, according to the report.