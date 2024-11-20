Arkansas physician clinic to close

Saint Mary's Physician Services will close its clinic in Atkins, Ark., on Dec. 19, according to a notice posted on the practice's website.

One of the physicians at the Millard-Henry Clinic of Atkins, family medicine physician Timothy Johnson, MD, will be leaving the clinic for an administrative position with the state of Arkansas, the notice said. The clinic's other provider, Jennifer Jacobs, APRN, will be relocating to the practice's clinic in Dover, Ark.

"This decision was made with careful consideration, and we want to reassure you that our commitment to providing quality healthcare remains our top priority," the notice reads.

All patient records will be maintained by Millard-Henry Clinic and available for patients to request as they transfer their care, according to the notice.