Are Gen Z workers hurting company bottom lines?

A recent survey alleges that workers from Generation Z may be changing some workplaces for the worse, according to a Nov. 7 report from The Business Journals.

A survey conducted by ResumeTemplates determined that 1 in 4 companies have reported losing customers because of Gen Z employees' behavior.

The report surveyed 1,000 managers involved in hiring who claim some Gen Zers lack the ability to effectively interface with customers, labeling young workers as entitled and lazy.

Top concerns when hiring Gen Z employees in customer service or client-facing roles included their use of an unprofessional tone (41% of respondents), poor attention to detail (40%), unwillingness to go above and beyond (39%) and a lack of enthusiasm (38%), according to the report.

Respondents also cited difficulties in handling conflict (35%), misunderstandings because of a casual communication style (35%), tardiness (34%) and a reluctance to take responsibility for mistakes (34%) among the younger cohorts.

Some managers are even skipping hiring Gen Z workers altogether, with 12% of hiring managers expressing hesitation over hiring them, 11% being not very willing and 1% not open to it at all.

Three in 10 hiring managers view Gen Zers as lacking competence in customer-facing interactions, with 27% rating them as not very competent and 3% as not competent at all.

About 62% of hiring managers have received complaints from clients or customers about Gen Z employees.

About 40% of hiring managers say Gen Z employees have negatively impacted customer satisfaction, with 24% indicating they've lost clients because of Gen Z behavior.