The Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, which has accredited more than 6,700 organizations and ASCs to date, has opened a new corporate office in Deerfield, Ill., according to an April 25 press release sent to Becker's.

The new office will allow AAAHC to expand its collaboration with clients and surveyors, according to the release.

Its new location is easily accessible, and employees are expected to transition to the new space in May.