A big week in federal news: 5 updates for ASCs

Several federal updates announced in the last week have significant implications for the ASC industry:

1. President Donald Trump postponed a planned announcement to extend enhanced ACA subsidies Nov. 24. He was previously expected to present a proposal that would extend the subsidies for two years while introducing new eligibility restrictions.

2. The proposal would also establish an income cap limiting subsidies to individuals earning up to 700% of the federal poverty line. All enrollees would be required to make minimum premium payments. The proposal also includes a health savings account component, in which enrollees who switch to lower-premium marketplace plans could direct the difference in premium costs into a tax-advantaged savings account funded with their subsidy dollars.

3. The White House plans to ask Congress to appropriate funding for cost-sharing reductions to lower out-of-pocket expenses for ACA enrollees. Current enhanced ACA subsidies are set to expire Dec. 31. Millions of Americans face significant premium increases when open enrollment concludes in January.

4. HHS has officially reinstated all 954 employees who were laid off during the federal government shutdown. Agency workers who received reduction-in-force notices during the shutdown had been notified via email that the layoffs were being rescinded, according to a Nov. 21 court filing.

5. CMS published its 2026 Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System and Ambulatory Surgical Center Final Rule Nov. 21. The update included: