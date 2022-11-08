8 things self-employed physicians like the least about their jobs

Managing staff is the thing that self-employed physicians dislike the most about their jobs, according to Medscape's 2022 "Self-Employed Physicians Report."
The report surveyed over 740 self-employed physicians and allowed respondents to pick the two least favorite parts of their work.
Eight things self-employed physicians like the least:
1. Managing staff: 28 percent
2. Running a business: 27 percent
3. Dealing with government regulations: 26 percent
4. Income uncertainty: 26 percent
5. Work-life balance issues: 21 percent
6. Smaller staff/few resources: 11 percent
7. Obtaining malpractice coverage: 8 percent
8. Marketing and advertising: 6 percent