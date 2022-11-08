8 things self-employed physicians like the least about their jobs

Claire Wallace -  

Managing staff is the thing that self-employed physicians dislike the most about their jobs, according to Medscape's 2022 "Self-Employed Physicians Report." 

The report surveyed over 740 self-employed physicians and allowed respondents to pick the two least favorite parts of their work. 

Eight things self-employed physicians like the least: 

1. Managing staff: 28 percent 

2. Running a business: 27 percent 

3. Dealing with government regulations: 26 percent 

4. Income uncertainty: 26 percent 

5. Work-life balance issues: 21 percent 

6. Smaller staff/few resources: 11 percent 

7. Obtaining malpractice coverage: 8 percent 

8. Marketing and advertising: 6 percent 

