8 things self-employed physicians like the least about their jobs

Managing staff is the thing that self-employed physicians dislike the most about their jobs, according to Medscape's 2022 "Self-Employed Physicians Report."

The report surveyed over 740 self-employed physicians and allowed respondents to pick the two least favorite parts of their work.

Eight things self-employed physicians like the least:

1. Managing staff: 28 percent

2. Running a business: 27 percent

3. Dealing with government regulations: 26 percent

4. Income uncertainty: 26 percent

5. Work-life balance issues: 21 percent

6. Smaller staff/few resources: 11 percent

7. Obtaining malpractice coverage: 8 percent

8. Marketing and advertising: 6 percent