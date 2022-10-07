7 states the young workforce is moving to

Young, highly paid professionals are migrating away from states including California and New York, with the largest number of millennial workers flocking to Texas in 2022, according to an Oct. 7 study from CNBC.

CNBC studied professionals 35 and under making over $100,000 a year to determine the seven states the young workforce is moving to en masse based on net inflow this year:

1. Texas had a total inflow of 15,024 and a net inflow of 3,823.

2. Florida had a total inflow of 10,258 and a net inflow of 3,411.

3. Washington had a total inflow of 9,882 and a net inflow of 2,753.

4. Colorado had a total inflow of 7,306 and a net inflow of 2,641.

5. New Jersey had a totalinflow of 11,015 and a net inflow of 2,459.

6. North Carolina had a total inflow of 6,929 and a net inflow of 2,048.

7. Arizona had a total inflow of 4,231 and a net inflow of 1,437.