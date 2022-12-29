7 recent studies to know

Seven studies to know that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 19:
- A recent study found using an automated texting program can reduce readmissions and emergency department visits by 41 percent.
- The cost of care increasingly outweighed concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic as the top reason patients defer healthcare, according to a study published by Qualtrics.
- A recent study found physician work hours dropped by 7.6 percent in the last two decades, mostly due to a decrease among male physicians, especially fathers; however, work hours for physicians who are mothers increased by 3 percent.
- Physicians are less likely to follow drug guidelines, a recent study says.
- Newport Hospital, part of Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan Health System, generates an annual economic impact of at least $54 million in the local community, a study by local college students concluded.
- A recent study found risk-adjusted survival rates for cardiac arrest can vary as much as 71 percent between two randomly chosen hospitals.
- Older adults are avoiding the emergency department due to concerns about service costs, a recent study found.