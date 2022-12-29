7 recent studies to know

Seven studies to know that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 19:

A recent study found using an automated texting program can reduce readmissions and emergency department visits by 41 percent.



The cost of care increasingly outweighed concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic as the top reason patients defer healthcare, according to a study published by Qualtrics.



A recent study found physician work hours dropped by 7.6 percent in the last two decades, mostly due to a decrease among male physicians, especially fathers; however, work hours for physicians who are mothers increased by 3 percent.



Physicians are less likely to follow drug guidelines, a recent study says.



Newport Hospital, part of Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan Health System, generates an annual economic impact of at least $54 million in the local community, a study by local college students concluded.



A recent study found risk-adjusted survival rates for cardiac arrest can vary as much as 71 percent between two randomly chosen hospitals.



Older adults are avoiding the emergency department due to concerns about service costs, a recent study found.