7 hospitals closing service lines

Below are seven hospitals ending services that Becker's has reported on:

Charleston, W.Va.-based Saint Francis Hospital will close its emergency department.



Sunnyside, Wash.-based Astria Health will no longer offer certain cardiology services, including invasive and interventional cardiology, due to staffing issues and rising labor costs.



Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health said it has closed the emergency room in Hammond, Ind., as of Dec. 31. The decision follows a ruling from the Indiana Court of Appeals, which gave the OK for the closure.



Pittsburg, Kan.-based Ascension Via Christi Hospital closed its behavioral health department at the end of December due to a lack of funding and staffing.



Astria Toppenish (Wash.) Hospital is set to close its maternity ward Jan. 14, citing financial losses, fewer deliveries and reduced Medicaid reimbursement among its reasons for shuttering.



Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine Hospice at Rittenhouse, a part of Penn Medicine, is set to close in February as the health system moves toward home-based hospice care.



Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health closed a section of its inpatient rehabilitation services at Eastern Maine Medical Center Dec. 31. Fewer than 50 employees were affected by the closure. Northern Light had said it would work with those staff members to place them in other open positions within the health system.