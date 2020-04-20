6 states considering resuming or resuming elective surgeries

Several states are debating whether to resume elective procedures or have implemented executive orders restarting the procedures.

States resuming elective procedures:

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is allowing clinicians to perform procedures for conditions that would otherwise endanger quality of life beginning May 4. The order provides a significant amount of guidance around what procedures can be performed, available here.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an order April 16 allowing clinicians to resume procedures that if not performed could increase morbidity or mortality beginning April 24. Minor procedures, like outpatient surgery or procedures for non-life-threatening illnesses, can be performed May 1.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order April 17 to loosen the state's elective surgery ban. From April 21 through May 8, elective procedures can be performed if they do not endanger hospital capacity or personal protective equipment stockpiles.

States considering resuming elective procedures:

Oregon Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, sent a letter to Gov. Kate Brown calling for the reintroduction of elective surgical procedures.

The Upstate New York Healthcare Coalition said it will soon petition New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to allow upstate New York hospitals to begin performing elective procedures again.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is leaving it to the state's clinicians to tell him how they'll protect patients and preserve personal protective equipment if he lifts the state's ban on elective surgical procedures

Centers resuming elective procedures:

Fargo, N.D.-based Center for Pain Medicine Clinic and Surgery Center will reopen for procedures April 22.

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System resumed performing outpatient elective surgeries at its five hospitals.

