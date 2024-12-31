6 hospitals shuttering services in December

Becker's has reported on six hospitals or health systems shuttering services in the last month:

1. Winner (S.D.) Regional Health will end labor and delivery services, effective Feb. 1. The service closure comes amid physician recruitment challenges and reimbursement difficulties.

2. Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health's Moorpark (Calif.) Urgent Care facility closed Dec. 6 due to low volume.The closure resulted in around 12 employees being laid off.

3. Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital will close its Wound Care Center, effective Jan. 2. The hospital attributed the move to the unexpected death of Raymond Girnys, MD, and the cancellation of its contract with Wound Management Specialists.

4. Lewiston, Maine-based St. Mary's Health System will phase out ICU services at its flagship hospital by the end of the year as part of a plan to realign strategic focus on high-demand services in the region.

5. Cincinnati-based Mercy Health — West Hospital, part of Cincinnati-based Mercy Health, will end its obstetrics labor and delivery program. The services will be transitioned to Mercy Health-Anderson Hospital, also in Cincinnati, beginning Dec. 20 due to a shortage in staffing.

6. University of Michigan Health Plan through Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine will end after 2025 following financial losses in recent years.