5 numbers shaping the ASC landscape

Here's five numbers shaping the ASC industry right now:

$1.14 billion ––– Dallas-based United Surgical International Partners' 's second quarter of 2024 revenue, a 21.1% increase from second quarter of 2023. USPI is owned by Tenet Healthcare and is the largest ASC chain in the U.S.

83% –– the percentage of colorectal cancers detected by Shield, a newly FDA-approved blood test for CRC detection. Colonoscopies are a significant driver of ASC growth, and the physicians and ASC leaders are waiting to see how the new test could impact endoscopy and GI centers.

788 –– the amount of private equity deals in healthcare in 2023. While year-over-year PE deals have declined, they've risen overall since 2017, which saw 445 transactions.

2.8% –– CMS' proposed conversion factor reduction to its physician fee schedule for 2025.

$600 million –– the price tag for the most expensive ASC project thus far in 2024. The 60,000-square-foot Grand Cypress Medical Pavilions in Cypress, Texas, broke ground April 29.