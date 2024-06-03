5 numbers on healthcare data breaches

Data breaches in healthcare have boomed in recent years, as technology advances and becomes more integral to the medical field.

Here are five numbers about the frequency and severity of healthcare-related data breaches to know:

>133 million: The number of patient records that were breached in 2023 — more than double that of 2022's 51.9 million records.

95%: The percentage of patients who reported in a survey by health information network Health Gorilla that they fear their personal health information and medical records will be leaked in a data breach.

279: The number of healthcare data breaches of at least 500 patient records in 2024 so far as of May 23, according to data from the HIPAA Journal. In 2023, there were 725 breaches.

578: The number of data breaches that were a result of hacking in 2023, according to HIPAA Journal's analysis. As of May 24, there have been 220 hacking-related breaches in 2024.

13,400,000: The number of patients affected by a breach at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Foundation Health Plan — 2024's largest healthcare data breach so far.