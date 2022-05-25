5 highest, lowest-paying states for surgeons

Surgeons across the country have seen rising compensation since 2019, according to a May 2022 MGMA report.

The report looks at data from more than 192,000 physicians across more than 7,700 organizations. The data examines national and regional trends in compensation, work relative value units and more.

There is an expansive gap between surgeon pay in Nevada and Idaho, the highest and lowest-paying states respectively. In 2021, surgeons in Nevada made $612,000 more in total compensation than those in Idaho.

Highest

1. Nevada

2. South Dakota

3. South Carolina

4. Mississippi

5. Wyoming

Lowest

1. Idaho

2. Pennsylvania

3. Louisiana

4. Arizona

5. Massachusetts