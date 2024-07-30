5 health systems that grew in July

ASCs closely watch the increasing pace of hospital and health system consolidation as it affects their ability to access economies of scale in their market. Here's five of the major hospital acquisitions reported by Becker's in July:

1. UCSF Health and California Attorney General Rob Bonta inked a settlement for the health system's $100 million acquisition of two San Francisco hospitals. The cooperative agreement stated UCSF's intent to continue operating Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.

2. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA purchased Mancheter, N.H.-based Catholic Medical Center, a 330-bed regional health system, on July 1. The asset purchase agreement remains in the state's regulatory process and no date has been specified for finalizing the deal.

3. Greenville, S.C-based Prisma Health expanded their coverage into a new state with their acquisition of Blount Memorial Hospital, a 304-bed community hospital in Maryville, Tenn. A non-binding letter of intent was signed by Bount and Prisma, opening a period of negotiations and integration planning.

4. Prime Healthcare, based in Ontario, Calif., entered an asset purchase agreement with St. Louis-based Ascension. The $250 million deal will mark Prime's largest ever, including 13 hospitals and older adult living facilities throughout Illinois.

5. Columbus-based OhioHealth moves to acquire Morrow County Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Mount Gilead, Ohio. OhioHealth has managed the hospital for nearly 40 years, and the acquisition will be the system's 16th full-member hospital when the deal is finalized in January.