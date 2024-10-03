ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

5 best small cities for education, health

The five best small cities for education and health are in Massachusetts, according to a new ranking from Wallethub.

In its ranking, released Oct. 1, WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 45 key indicators of livability, including housing costs to school-system quality to the number of restaurants per capita.

Here are the five best small cities for education and health, according to WalletHub. 

  1. Lexington, Mass. 
  2. Newton, Mass. 
  3. Arlington, Mass. 
  4. Reading, Mass. 
  5. Belmont, Mass. 

