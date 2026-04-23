5 ASC leaders building the multispecialty platforms of the future 

As more complex care moves out of hospitals, ASCs are entering a new phase of growth, one defined not by single specialties, but by integrated, multispecialty platforms. These models bring together diverse service lines, align physicians and payers, and create the infrastructure needed to support higher-acuity procedures in outpatient settings.

Across the country, a group of forward-thinking leaders is driving this shift, building scalable platforms designed to improve outcomes, enhance patient experience and lower the total cost of care.

Dan Tasset. NueHealth (Leawood, Kan.): Mr. Tasset is founder and chairman of NueHealth, where he has led the company’s evolution from a regional surgical operator into a national platform focused on physician ownership and value-based care.

Under his leadership, NueHealth has built a network of ASCs designed to support risk-based, episodic payment models while emphasizing operational standardization and patient experience. His work highlights how multispecialty ASC platforms are increasingly structured around aligned incentives between physicians, payers and facilities, with a focus on improving outcomes and lowering the total cost of care.

Janet Carlson, MSN, RN. Commonwealth Pain & Spine (Louisville, Ky.): Ms. Carlson is vice president of ASCs at Commonwealth Pain & Spine, where she has led the design, development and operations of multiple multispecialty surgery centers, with additional sites underway.

A veteran ASC leader, she previously oversaw Midlands Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery ASC in Columbia, S.C., helping it earn recognition for spine surgery and national quality rankings. Her work spans de novo development and service line expansion, including complex spine, total joint and urology, with a focus on standardizing care, optimizing outcomes and scaling high-performing ASC models.

Eric Evans. Surgery Partners (Brentwood, Tenn.): Mr. Evans is CEO of Surgery Partners, where he leads one of the largest ASC platforms in the U.S., spanning orthopedics, gastroenterology, general surgery and other specialties. Under his leadership, the organization has expanded its national footprint through physician partnerships and strategic growth, reinforcing a scalable, multispecialty model.

His background in hospital operations and market-based leadership also positions him to help bridge the shift of complex procedures into coordinated, outpatient-focused platforms.

Troy Simonson. Proliance Surgeons (Seattle): Mr. Simonson is CEO of Proliance Surgeons, where he is focused on expanding a large physician-led network of specialty care and surgical services.

He is helping grow an integrated platform that connects clinics, ASCs and ancillary services across multiple specialties. His work reflects how physician groups are evolving into multispecialty outpatient platforms designed to improve access, efficiency and long-term scalability.

5. Winborne Macphail. SCA Health (Deerfield, Ill.): Ms. Macphail is CEO of SCA Health, where she oversees strategy and operations across one of the largest ASC platforms in the U.S., spanning ASCs, surgical hospitals and specialty practices. She has played a key role in driving growth and operational performance across the organization. Her leadership reflects the continued evolution of scaled, multispecialty platforms that align physicians, expand service lines and support more coordinated outpatient care delivery.

At the Becker’s 32nd Annual Meeting: The Business and Operations of ASCs, taking place October 29-31 in Chicago, ASC leaders, surgeons and healthcare executives will explore strategies to drive growth, enhance operational performance, navigate reimbursement challenges and prepare for the future of ambulatory surgery. Apply for complimentary registration now.