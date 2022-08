Forty-nine percent of medical groups reported their patient no-show rates increased since 2021, according to an Aug. 2 poll published by the Medical Group Management Association.

Medical groups cited four key drivers for the increase in patient no-show rates:

1. Patients hesitant to seek care due to cost.

2. Patients going elsewhere because of long wait times after scheduling an available appointment.

3. Lack of transportation to appointments.

4. Patient forgetfulness or apathy.