48,000 patients' data breached in Florida ASC hack

A Florida health center confirmed that patients' data was accessed by an unauthorized party in a breach that took place earlier this year, according to an article by lawyer Richard Console published in JD Supra on Aug. 12.

Ocala-based Surgery Center of Mid Florida initially reported the data breach in July. The center discovered unusual activity in its networks in late February and launched a subsequent investigation into the potential leak with the support of third-party data security experts.

Through the investigation, SCOMF confirmed that patient data was compromised as a result of the breach. Affected patient information included names, Social Security numbers, addresses, dates of birth, health information, insurance information and financial account information.

On July 22, SCOMF sent letters to affected patients informing them of the data breach.